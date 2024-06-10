Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Following the recent launch of the Oppo Reno 12 series in China, the company has confirmed that the series will also make a global debut in the coming weeks. The specifications of the global models have not yet been confirmed, but reports suggest that the Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G will both feature the newly announced Dimensity 7300 SoC. Moreover, a tipster revealed the color options, storage configurations, and pricing details of the upcoming Reno lineup. Let’s delve into it.

Oppo Reno 12 Price

The latest reports claim that the Reno 12 5G will cost €457.83 in the Eurozone, while the Reno 12 Pro 5G will come with a price tag of €549.40.

Color Options

According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 12 5G global model will be available in Black Brown and Astro Silver, while the Reno 12 Pro 5G will come in Nebula Silver and Nebula Black.

Specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will launch in the international market in the coming weeks. The duo will feature a 6.7-inch 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit color depth, and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass. Moreover, the Reno 12 will use Glass 7i, while the Reno 12 Pro will boast Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The duo will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor and will come with 12GB of RAM. The global variant of Reno 12 will offer 256GB of storage, while the Reno 12 Pro will provide up to 512GB, both expandable to 1TB.

As per camera details, the Reno 12 will feature a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Reno 12 Pro will reportedly include a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both will support 4K video recording at 30fps and various photo modes.

The phones will boast a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 80W SUPERVOOC and 45W USB PD charging. They will run on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14. In addition, the duo will include features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo sound, and multiple AI enhancements. The design of the global models will include an IP65 rating for splash and dust resistance. Just like the Chinese versions, the Reno 12 measures 161.38 x 74.14 x 7.57 mm and weighs 178 grams, while the Reno 12 Pro is 161.45 x 74.79 x 7.40 mm and weighs 180 grams.