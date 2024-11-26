Oppo Reno 13 Series Officially Launched with a New Chipset & OS

The Oppo Reno 13 series has officially launched in China as the successor to the Reno 12 series. This lineup includes two models, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. If we look at the past trajectory, it’s definite that these models will soon be launched in other regions as well. Both phones offer upgraded features and new designs.

Oppo Reno 13 & Reno 13 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 13 comes with a 6.59-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with the Dimensity 8350 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. For photography lovers, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. Color options include Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple.

On the other hand, the Reno 13 Pro features a larger 6.83-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display. Moreover, it includes an additional 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom to its triple camera setup. It also features a larger 5,800mAh battery compared to the Reno 13’s 5,600mAh cell. Both devices support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is offered in Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple colorways across four configurations.

Both devices run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and feature IP69-rated durability for water and dust resistance.

Oppo Reno 13 & Reno 13 Pro: Price and Variants

The Oppo Reno 13 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 102,250) for the base 12GB+256GB variant. It is available in five configurations, with the top-end 16GB+1TB model priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 145,000).

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 128,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, with the top-end 16GB+1TB model priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 171,500).

The Oppo Reno 13 series positions itself in the upper midrange segment, potentially challenging the Samsung A35, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, among others.

