Oppo Reno 13 Series Set to Launch in Pakistan on March 12 – Everything We Know So Far

Oppo is gearing up to introduce its high-end Reno 13 series in Pakistan. Following a successful global rollout, the company has now confirmed that the Reno 13 lineup, including the Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro, and Reno 13 F, will officially launch in the country on March 12. The unveiling will take place through a live event, generating excitement among smartphone enthusiasts.

The new Reno 13 series brings several notable upgrades, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and improved durability. One standout feature is the enhanced underwater durability, making these smartphones more resistant to water damage. As the official launch date approaches, Oppo has started showcasing key highlights of each model on its official website. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Reno 13 lineup.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro – The Flagship Model

As the most premium model in the series, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes with top-tier specifications and a sleek design. Oppo describes its aesthetic as “urban avant-garde,” making it a stylish choice for younger consumers.

The Reno 13 Pro is equipped with a full suite of AI features. These include AI Editor in the Gallery, AI Live Photo in the Camera app, and a new function called 3-second Zinda Moments, which enhances short video captures. The phone also includes AI LinkBoost 2.0, a feature designed to improve cellular connectivity.

On the hardware side, the Reno 13 Pro features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and HDR10+ support, offering vibrant visuals and smooth performance. Under the hood, it is powered by the Dimensity 8350 chipset, ensuring high-speed performance while running Android 15 with ColorOS 15.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera also stands out with a 50MP selfie shooter, perfect for capturing high-quality images.

A major highlight of the Reno 13 Pro is its IP69 water and dust resistance, making it highly durable for underwater photography. The device is backed by a 5,800mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Oppo Reno 13 – A Slightly Toned-Down Version

The standard Reno 13 model retains many of the Pro variant’s features but comes with a few differences. It sports the same urban avant-garde design and includes AI Editor, AI Live Photo, and AI LinkBoost 2.0 for connectivity enhancements. However, it lacks the telephoto camera found in the Pro version.

The Reno 13 is powered by the same Dimensity 8350 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 out of the box. The display is slightly smaller at 6.59 inches but maintains the 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP auxiliary lens. The 50MP front camera remains unchanged from the Pro variant. The Reno 13 has a 5,600mAh battery but does not support wireless charging. Additionally, it comes with WiFi 6 instead of WiFi 6E on the Pro model.

Oppo Reno 13 F – The Budget-Friendly Option

For those looking for an affordable option, the Oppo Reno 13 F is the entry-level device in the series. Despite being the most budget-friendly model, it still offers several impressive features.

The Reno 13 F maintains the IP69 rating, ensuring strong water and dust resistance. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate but a slightly lower 1080p resolution compared to its higher-end siblings. Oppo has also used Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 instead of Gorilla Glass 7i for screen protection.

Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, making it the least powerful of the three models. The battery is a 5,800mAh unit, but charging speeds are limited to 45W fast charging.

The camera system consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is downgraded to 32MP, but it still delivers good-quality selfies. Unlike the Reno 13 and 13 Pro, the Reno 13 F supports only Dual-band 5GHz WiFi, instead of WiFi 6.

Our Thoughts

The Oppo Reno 13 series is set to bring premium features to the Pakistani market, with a strong emphasis on AI, durability, and high-quality photography. The Reno 13 Pro stands out with its high-end specs, while the Reno 13 offers a more balanced experience at a slightly lower cost. Meanwhile, the Reno 13 F provides a budget-friendly alternative without compromising too much on essential features.

With the official launch happening on March 12, Oppo will reveal the final pricing and availability details for Pakistan. Stay tuned for updates as we bring you more information on this highly anticipated smartphone lineup!

