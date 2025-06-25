Just recently, oppo has announced the Reno14 series, including a vanilla and Pro version. However, now, the company has introduced one more sibling of the series. oppo quietly launched the Reno 14 F in China. The phone also comes with some astonishing features. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the oppo Reno 14 F.

First of all, unlike the other siblings, Reno 14 F comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The other models have come with MediaTek’s Dimensity chips. ANyhow, the phone has 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

OPPO Reno 14 F is Now Official with These Amazing Features – When Will it be Available in Pakistan

Additionally, the Oppo Reno14 F is built around a 6.57″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It also has 1,400 nits peak brightness and AGC Dragontrail DT-STAR D+ protection. The screen also works when you have wet fingers or are wearing gloves. Isn’t it amazing? I personally like this feature. Because in winter, when you wear gloves, it becomes difficult to use a mobile phone.

If we talk about its cameras. The phone has four cameras. It has a 50MP primary (Sony IMX882, OIS), 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera at the back. At the front, you will get a 32MP selfie camera.

Following the current trend, the Oppo Reno14 F also comes with some AI-powered photography features, including AI Flash Livephoto, AI Livephoto Export, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Style Transfer.

Another amazing feature of the phone is its gigantic battery. The phone has a 6,000 mAh battery having 45W charging support. Other highlights of the Reno14 F include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP69 rating, and underwater photography.

The phone is available in Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue colours. The phone is also available in three memory options – 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding the price and availability of the phone. We are not sure when the phone will be available in Pakistan as well.

Overall, the phone has all the necessary functions one could ask for. I personally like its gigantic battery and triple camera setup at the back. Moreover, you can also use the screen of the phone while wearing gloves or wet fingers.

What feature do you like the most? Do tell us in the comment section below.