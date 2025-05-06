Oppo Reno 14 Series – Expected Launch Date and Price in Pakistan

OPPO is preparing to unveil its much-anticipated Reno 14 series in China next week. As per official teasers and leaks shared by Chinese bloggers, the launch event is scheduled for May 15th at 4 PM (local time). The upcoming series, which includes the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, will succeed the Reno 13 lineup introduced a few months ago.

While the official specs are yet to be confirmed by OPPO, several leaks have already revealed key details. One major shift in design is the switch from curved to flat displays, while the devices are expected to retain the same panel size as their predecessors. A leaked render suggests a premium iPhone-style square camera module and aluminium frame, giving the devices a refreshed aesthetic.

Under the hood, the standard Reno 14 is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM, as spotted on Geekbench. Both models are expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, significantly improved from previous generations. The Reno 14 Pro is also rumoured to feature a periscope telephoto camera, potentially marking a first for the series.

In addition to smartphones, OPPO may also debut its first open-ear earbuds, the OPPO Enco Clip, during the same event.

Expected Launch in Pakistan

Given OPPO’s consistent launch strategy in Pakistan, the Reno 14 series is likely to arrive in the country by June or early July 2025. The company usually introduces its mid-range Reno lineup in Pakistan shortly after its global or China debut. In terms of pricing, considering the Reno 13 series started at PKR 144,999, the Reno 14 series could launch at a slightly higher price, potentially costing around PKR 159,999, depending on currency fluctuations and import duties.

With upgraded internals, a fresh design, and faster charging, the OPPO Reno 14 series is expected to be a strong contender in Pakistan’s mid-premium smartphone segment. More information, including exact variants and prices, is expected to be revealed once OPPO confirms the global rollout.

