Oppo Reno 15 Series Expected in Pakistan Soon With 200MP Camera and 10,000mAh Battery

Oppo is reportedly preparing to unveil its next-generation Reno 15 series, with an expected global launch in early 2026. The series is anticipated to debut in China next month, followed by a worldwide rollout. Based on the company’s previous launch patterns, the Reno 15 series is likely to be officially announced soon, with availability in Pakistan expected shortly thereafter.

The Reno 15 series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, offering a balance of performance and power efficiency for premium midrange users. Camera capabilities are rumored to include a 200MP primary sensor on one or more variants, paired with a periscope telephoto lens for advanced zoom functionality. Display upgrades are anticipated across the lineup, featuring 120Hz 1.5K OLED panels, with the top-tier Reno 15 Pro+ possibly sporting an LTPO display for adaptive refresh rate adjustments. Battery life is expected to see a significant improvement, with some models potentially offering a massive 10,000mAh battery, a substantial upgrade from the Reno 14 series’ 6,000mAh units.

Pricing in Pakistan

While official pricing for the Reno 15 series in Pakistan has not been announced, estimates can be drawn from the Reno 14 series’ launch prices. The Oppo Reno 14 5G was priced around PKR 144,999, with the Reno 14 Pro 5G available for approximately PKR 219,999. Considering the expected upgrades in the Reno 15 series, the base model could be priced between PKR 149,999 and PKR 159,999, while the Pro and Pro+ models may range from PKR 219,999 to PKR 239,999.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is shaping up to be a compelling option for Pakistani consumers seeking flagship-grade performance, advanced photography, and extended battery life in the midrange segment. With an anticipated launch in early 2026, the series is expected to make a significant impact in the local smartphone market.

