Oppo Reno 16 Pro & 16F Clear Global Certifications; Expected Price and Launch Date in Pakistan

The upcoming Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Oppo Reno 16F have cleared multiple international certification platforms ahead of their expected global launch, suggesting that Oppo’s next Reno lineup may debut in global markets within the next few months.

The devices were recently spotted on regulatory databases, including the UAE’s TDRA, Europe’s EEC, Thailand’s NBTC, and TÜV Rheinland. The Reno 16 Pro carries model number “CPH2863,” while the Reno 16F appears as “CPH2859.”

The certifications themselves reveal limited specifications, but they indicate that Oppo is preparing the devices for a wider international rollout.

Listings on the NBD database reportedly confirm 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variants for both devices. The same database also hints that the Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16F could eventually launch in Pakistan.

Industry sources suggest the global Reno 16 series may launch around July 2026, while the Pakistan release could happen a few weeks later, possibly during late Q3 or early Q4.

Oppo has followed a similar rollout strategy with previous Reno models, bringing global variants to Pakistan shortly after their international debut.

Although Oppo has not officially revealed pricing, estimates based on predecessor models suggest that the Reno 16 Pro could launch in Pakistan between PKR 185,000 and PKR 220,000, depending on configuration and taxes.

Meanwhile, the Reno 16F is expected to target the upper mid-range segment with a possible price range of around PKR 115,000 to PKR 145,000.

Flagship-Level Specs Rumored

Leaks linked to the Chinese Reno 16 lineup suggest the Pro variant may feature MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset, while the standard Reno 16 could use the Dimensity 8500 processor.

The Reno series has increasingly focused on premium design, AI-powered cameras, and flagship-inspired features, placing it in competition with devices from Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, and Vivo in the premium mid-range smartphone market.

More official details regarding specifications, cameras, battery capacity, and charging technology are expected to emerge in the coming weeks as Oppo begins teasing the Reno 16 series officially.

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