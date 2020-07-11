Now Get OPPO Reno 2F at Discounted Price in Pakistan

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 11, 2020
OPPO Reno 2F Discounted Price

The smartphone company OPPO has announced a budget-friendly price for OPPO Reno 2F. The smartphone was previously available for PKR 49,999 and is now available at a budget-friendly price of PKR 45,999. Now Get OPPO Reno 2F at Discounted Price in Pakistan.

With the smartphone now available at a reduced price, it’s the perfect time to purchase OPPO Reno 2F. Available for booking online, the cost-effective OPPO Reno 2F comes with a 48 MP quad-camera allowing users to zoom into imagination with its 20x zoom, ultra-wide angle, AI beauty portrait, and portrait bokeh. Its VOOC charging and 8 + 128 GB ROM makes the users embrace more power.

OPPO is committed to delivering great value to its users in the form of premium technologically advanced devices. The OPPO Reno 2F is manufactured to enhance the photography experience with its cutting-edge features.

To book online visit: https://www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline/

SpecificationsOPPO Reno 2F
AppearanceWeight: 195g
Height: 16.18cm / 161.8mm

Width: 7.58cm / 75.8mm

Thickness: 0.87cm / 8.7mm

 

ScreenSize: 16.5cm (6.5”)

Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen

Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 394 ppi

ColorNebula Green, Sky White, and Lake Green
Camera

 

Rear 6P camera of 48MP
Front 5P camera of 16MP
Battery4000 mAh
ProcessorMTK MT6771V (P70)
Core Hardware

 

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 2+128GB

(Expandable up to 256GB)

OSColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
