OPPO has just recently revealed another variant of Reno 3 series. The company has now launched the new OPPO Reno 3 Vitality. The new smartphone is somehow identical to the vanilla Reno3. One of the main specs of the phone is that it has come with a Snapdragon 765 chipset. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone first.

New OPPO Reno 3 Vitality is Now Official

One of the promising features of the phone is its 48MP main camera. Furthermore, the phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB secondary storage.

Additionally, the phone has 6.4-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel, Super AMOLED display. It has a teardrop notch for the 32MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. The phone has a powerful battery of 4025mAh with 30W fast charging support. Other specs include a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC.

The phone is available in three colours including Moonlight Black, Sky Mirror White, and Streamer Gold. Moreover, you can get the phone is $430. The phone is now available for pre-order. There are no official words when it will be available in Pakistan. But we hope that it will be available soon.

