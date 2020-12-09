Oppo Reno 5 4G Soon to Land in Pakistan

Oppo refreshed the Reno series and the new Oppo Reno5 lineup features Oppo Reno 5 Pro and standard Reno 5. Both these devices are coming with the support of 5G. The pre-order of these two devices have already been started in China and more editions are on their way. Soon the Oppo Reno5 4G will also hit the land of Pakistan as it has been spotted in the import/export database of Pakistan. The phone has also secured multiple certifications around the world, including Thailand, Indonesia, Europe, and China. It also appeared on the Geekbench. So, we can expect the launch in the coming weeks.

Leaked Specs of Oppo Reno 5 4G:

‘TheLeaks’, a phone leaker on its Twitter handle shared the specifications of the Reno5 4G. It says that Oppo hasn’t changed the chipset from Reno4 4G and it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The internal storage of the phone is 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage round off the chip.

#OPPO #Reno5 4G

Snapdragon 720G

Camera 64+8+2+2, 44

Battery: 4.310mAh 50W

Display: AMOLED 6.43inch 90Hz FullHD+

Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back — TheLeaks (@TheLeaks3) December 6, 2020

The frame of the phone and rear are made of plastic. The camera section of Reno5 4G consist of four cameras on the back — a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two extra 2MP sensors — and a 44MP camera on the front.

The phone comes with 6.43” AMOLED screen which produces a refresh rate of 90Hz, at a 1080P resolution. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4310 mAh battery (upped from 4015 mAh) that is coming with over a much 50W fast charging. So, you can fully charge the phone in 35 minutes. In ten minutes, you get a 40% recharge.

