Oppo Reno5 4g is launching today in Pakistan. The launch event will be virtual. You can get the chance to win a Reno5, along with other surprising gifts by participating in the virtual launch event.

The pre-orders of Reno5 has already been started on Oppo Pakistan’s website. To watch the launch event live, you can tune into the event on either Facebook or YouTube today at 8PM. To win the OPPO Reno5, you will need to share the promo posters published on Oppo’s social media.

Oppo Reno 5 is Launching Today in Pakistan

Two days back, Oppo Pakistan shared the tweet on the twitter that you can see below.

Only 2 DAYS to go for unveiling the all-amazing #OPPOReno5

✨Meet #SheheryarMunawar at Reno5 Starry Night @11th Jan 8 PM

🙌Share Livestream poster with #RENO5STARRYNIGHT and get a chance to win brand new RENO5!

#ComingSoon #MrReno

Watch live: https://t.co/mEFiQy55i0 pic.twitter.com/3E9gIf3vvc — OPPO Pakistan (@OPPOPakistan) January 9, 2021

The tweet has confirmed that OPPO is all set to launch the handset today. Oppo Reno5 is coming with the Snapdragon 720G chip paired with 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage inside. Users will get to enjoy videos on 6.43” AMOLED screen peaks at a refresh rate of 90Hz and 600 nits of brightness. The screen of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There is also an integrated fingerprint scanner.

The SuperVOOC fast charging technology charges the device over 50W which will shortening the charging times. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 4310 mAh.