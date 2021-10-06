Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to Launch in Pakistan soon

Oppo is all set to launch Reno 6 Pro 5G in Pakistan. People were anxiously waiting to have some great device from Oppo as usually, the company comes with less cost devices packed with amazing features. The company’s website reveals that it will have a launch event soon.

People can watch the online Launch event of the Reno 6 series on its official website.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to Launch in Pakistan

The device is the predecessor of Oppo Reno 6 5G which is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset, has a slightly smaller 6.43” 90HZ AMOLED display, and a 64+8+ MP camera setup. The flagship Oppo Reno 6 5G Pro has an octa-core processor, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

It has a superior camera setup with 50 MP main sensor (1/1.56” with OIS), 13 MP tele camera (52 mm, 2x), and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle cam (123º).

The device’s top-end hardware foundation consists of a 90Hz (upto180 Hz touch sampling) 3D curved Super AMOLED display, which is 6.55 inches having a 1080 x 2400 resolution. It has two variants however it seems that in Pakistan the company will launch the device with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration and a Multi-Cooling System.

Moreover, Reno6 Pro 5G will have a 4500mAh battery which can be charged to 100% in 31 minutes. The device is available in two amazing colors that are Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey colors.

The company will hold an online launch event in which it will display different devices along with Flagship Oppo Reno 6 5G. The pricing details are not confirmed, since the company has not shared words regarding it.

So let’s wait for the event and we will come back to you with the detailed features.

