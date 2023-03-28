Oppo Reno 7 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 7 (8+128) Tax Payable:

PKR 27919 (On Passport)

PKR 33223 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 28421 (On Passport)

PKR 33820 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 33186 (On Passport)

PKR 39491 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 36826 (On Passport)

PKR 43822 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 Pro (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 39960 (On Passport)

PKR 47552 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 SE (8+128) Tax Payable:

PKR 22024 (On Passport)

PKR 26208 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 7 SE (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 22776 (On Passport)

PKR 27103 (On ID Card)

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 7 SE, 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Advertisement

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Oppo Reno 7 SE, 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.