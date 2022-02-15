OPPO Reno 7Z design renders leaked

The Oppo Reno 7 series made its debut in China in November 2021, and now it has arrived in Asia in February 2022. The Oppo Reno 7Z, a new gadget in the series, has now been listed on the Geekbench website. The RAM, CPU, and operating system of the future smartphone have also been exposed via the listing, according to a report published by a leaker.

The Oppo Reno 7Z phone’s design photos have recently surfaced on the internet, courtesy of a well-known leaker.

In addition, the images show the handset in three different colour schemes: Gradient, Black, and Soft Gold. Apart from that, the photos suggest the device would have flat sides and three cameras on the rear. On the left edge of the smartphone, it also reveals the SIM tray and volume rockers. Similarly, the phone’s power button looks to be on the right side.

The device’s power button will be located on the right spine. The front panel also has a side punch-hole cut out for the selfie shooter, which can be seen in the images. It would be fascinating to see whether the business opts for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If rumours on the internet are valid, the Oppo Reno 7Z will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ CPU.

Furthermore, the phone might be powered by a powerful 4,500mAh battery that enables 33W fast charging. In the following days, more information regarding the device is anticipated to surface on the internet.