Oppo Reno 8 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 (8+128) Tax Payable:

PKR 31055 (On Passport)

PKR 36955 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 37452 (On Passport)

PKR 44567 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 43096 (On Passport)

PKR 51284 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 49868 (On Passport)

PKR 59342 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 57269 (On Passport)

PKR 68150 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 49868 (On Passport)

PKR 59342 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 60153 (On Passport)

PKR 71582 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, 8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 8 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, 8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 8 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.