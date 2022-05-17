OPPO Reno 8 Series All Set to be Launched with Three Variants

OPPO is all set to launch its Reno 8 series on the Monday 23rd May. As expected the amount of leaks has increased as the launch date is drawing closer. The Reno 8 series is listed on the China online store, according to which the series is coming with three variants namely Reno8 the base model, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+.

A detailed official images of all three variants of OPPO Reno8 series are available, which give all the basic details. A video of the Reno8 Pro+ has been posted by a Chinese blogger which specifies the phone design.

The phone can called the thinnest OPPPO Reno phone with a 7.34mm thickness (excluding the camera bump) with flat aluminum sides. On the back side the device gives the looks like the Find X5 series with a large camera flat against back frame. The device also has symmetrical top bottom bezels.

According to the official images of the Reno8 series, all three variants have a similar design with a little difference in the number of camera each device have. The Reno8 Pro and 8Pro+ seems to have four rear cameras alongside OPPO’s MariSilicon X NPU and get slimmer screen bezels than the regular Reno8. On the front the Reno8 Pro+ comes with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera whereas the the Reno 8 and 8 Pro have their selfie-cameras housed in the upper left corner.

The color options are black, blue and gradient colors in the Reno8 and 8 Pro whereas the Pro+ have Silver finish. The RAM option on all three devices is 8 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

It is rumored that the base model Reno8 will be launched with Dimensity 1300 chipset while Reno8 Pro will be debuting the Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon7 Gen1 chipset. The Reno8 Pro+ will be coming with Dimensity 8100 Max.

There are still few days before the launch date, so we will be getting more leaks and soon all the speculations will be confirmed.

