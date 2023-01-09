Oppo Reno 8T 4G/5G Variants Surfaced Online

Advertisement

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo’s latest edition to the family is the Reno9 series. In addition to that, the company is also working on the Reno10 lineup. However, reports claim that Oppo is seemingly all set to take a detour to deliver some more 8-series Renos. Recently, the highly anticipated Oppo Reno 8T with LTE capabilities surfaced on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard). Meanwhile, a 5G version also appeared in a benchmark database. Let’s talk about Oppo Reno 8T 4G/5G variants together with the detailed specs of both phones that have surfaced online.

What We Know About Oppo Reno 8T 4G.5G Variants

According to the latest reports, both variants are tipped to come with Android 13 and ColorOS 13 on top. The camera design is expected to be similar to the Oppo A1 Pro. It means that the upcoming handset will boast two vertical circles within an elongated oval design element.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is tipped to have a Snapdragon 695 chipset. In addition, it will sport a 6.67” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W charging support in order to keep the lights on. A few sources claim that there is going to be a triple camera system on the back of the handset with a 108MP main shooter and two 2MP sensors. It means that the handset is expected to have a very good camera setup with some promising features as far as photography is concerned.

On the other hand, the Reno 8T 4G is expected to bring a similar design. However, it will be powered by an Helio G99 chipset. The charging is tipped to be max at 33W. There had been no words regarding both handsets yet. Let’s see what Oppo offers to its highly anticipated Reno members. Let me tell you that both phones are also tipped to launch as parts of the Oppo F23 series. However, these are just assumptions or rumors as the company has not shared anything officially yet. Time will tell if these rumors are correct or not. Stay tuned.

