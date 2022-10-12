We already know that OOPPO s working on its upcoming Reno 9 series. Although, Reno 8 series has gained huge popularity because of its amazing design and demanding specs. Now, it’s time to move on towards its successor. OPPO Reno 9 series has already appeared in many leaks. However now, the latest leak of OPPO Reno 9 reveals the design and key specs.

OPPO Reno 9 leak Reveals Design and Key Specs

The main change, coming from the Reno 8, is the more conventional camera island design, although the cameras themselves retain the same alignment. Moreover, the phone has a punch hole in the centre, which was a feature only on the Reno 8 Pro variants. However now, it will be available for OPPO Reno 9 as well.

Unfortunately, there’s little we’ve heard about the vanilla Reno9’s internals and camera setup. The previous reports have revealed that the phone will come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a unified charging standard. But don’t worry we will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

On the other hand, OPPO Reno9 Pro+ is reportedly powered by a Dimensity 8000. Moreover, it will have a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor which is widely used across the whole portfolio of Oppo smartphones. The Pro+ and the regular Pro are tipped to debut in China next month. However, the vanilla model will take a bit longer to go official.

