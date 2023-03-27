Oppo Reno 9 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 9 (8+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 31305 (On Passport)

PKR 37252 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 9 (12+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 37452 (On Passport)

PKR 44567 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 9 Pro (16+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 41590 (On Passport)

PKR 49492 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 9 Pro (16+512) Tax Payable:

PKR 45730 (On Passport)

PKR 54418 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (16+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 52002 (On Passport)

PKR 61882 (On ID Card)

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus (16+512) Tax Payable:

PKR 55262 (On Passport)

PKR 65761 (On ID Card)

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Advertisement

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.