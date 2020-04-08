Oppo is all set to release Reno Ace 2 officially on April 13. A TEENAA listing has suggested that the phone adopt the 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging from the Reno Ace, but this time we will get to experience mind-blowing 40W wireless fast-charging capabilities in this phone.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Official Renders Share Specs

The Chinese retailer has uploaded the official renders of the phone that reveals the two color options along with three memory variants. The phone is listed at JD.com.

The Reno Ace 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with a 5G modem. The listing has suggested the memory combinations and that is 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB. The company has not provided the details about the cameras yet TENAA suggests that the main camera on the rear will have a 48MP sensor and will be joined an 8MP cam (likely an ultra-wide-angle one), and two 2 MP additional depth and macro sensors.

However, there is no information about the price of the phone as the company didn’t share a word officially. Other than that, there is also no any detail that when the company is going to make the availability of the phone to all the regions after the launch event.

Recommended Reading: Oppo Conducts the First VoNR Call