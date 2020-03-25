OPPO Reno Ace 2 will Launch in April with 65W Fast Charging

Are you ready for another Ace smartphone? According to some reports. OPPO is working on the successor of Reno Ace. The previously launched Ace was the first phone in the market with Super VOOC 2.0. Now Brian Shen, company VP, has confirmed on Weibo that OPPO Reno Ace 2 will Launch in April.

A mysterious OPPO device has certified at 3C with the model number PDHM00. The certification reveals that the phone will launch with 65W fast charging. The reports also claim that it will be Reno Ace 2.

Moreover, it will be a 5G phone. The certification site has also revealed that the phone will have a 4,000 mAh battery. Due to the fast charging technology, the phone will be charged 49% in ten minutes and it only takes 28 minutes to reach 100%.

According to some leaks, the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon chipset and UFS 3.0 storage. Surely,w we will see some improved specs as compared to its predecessor.

Unfortunately, the OPPO Reno Ace series is available in China only. The international users need to wait for Find X2 series to get the experience of using 65W fast charging. Anyhow, we will get more updates in the coming days. So, stay tuned.