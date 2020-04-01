As time is passing, we are getting more advanced in the IT and Telecom sector. As so far, the smartphones are also becoming more advanced. We have seen the in-display fingerprint reader, pop-up cameras, fast charging and foldable phones. This year we will see the in-display cameras or air-recharging Technology (most probably). The company has showcased a smartphone today namely Reno Ace Infinity. Moreover, OPPO Reno Ace Infinity will come with air-recharging Technology.

OPPO Reno Ace Infinity to Land with air-recharging Technology

The company has revealed that the phone will have FreeVOOC air-recharging technology which can achieve a stable charging power of 5-10W within 10 meters. Anyhow, here is a promo video, you can get more idea about this concept.

The video has explained how the technology works. As you can see in the video, the Free VOOC coil is embedded in the rim of the Ace Infinity. Moreover, there is an absorption layer, a conversion layer and a conductive material that essentially keeps the battery charged forever.

Moreover, the company calls this “the future of wireless charging”. Anyhow, the company has not revealed any launch date of the phone yet. But we hope to get this in a stable time.

