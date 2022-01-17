OPPO Reno Rumored to be Launched as a Member of the Find X5 series

With the new year, a new chapter of rumors has started for many Tech companies. OPPO has launched its OPPO Reno mid-range smartphones. Which are having a powerful cameras and 5G processors. Now a new rumor is here, OPPO Reno is rumored to launch on the international market as the Lite alternative for the upcoming Find X5 flagship.

Lets have go-through over the design and specs of the OPPO next generation series. OPPO in the will be having the mid-tier Reno basics. So the vanilla Reno 7 will be the new Find X5 Lite. It is the old tradition of the OPPO, in 2021 the 5 became X3 Lite. The OPPO Find X5 Lite is expected to be having a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 778 5G SoC. The cheaper version will be X5 Pro. The X5 will be having the iPhone-ish frame or outer body. For the battery recharging the phone will come with 60W charging. In the camera department the OPPO Reno 7 mid-tier range will not be having the new Sony IMX709 main camera.

There are other rumors that outside China the phone might be launched as successor to the X3 Neo, with the name Reno5 Pro+.

All the information given in this post are rumors so we have to be keep ourselves mentally prepared for the things might not turn out to be the same. Though the similarity with the iPhone body frame will be liked by many and if it just remained a rumor might even disappoint a few. So lets wait and see, when its gets launched.

