OPPO is working on its next upper-midrange smartphone series, Reno 10. OPPO will unveil the Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro+ under this series. The company will most probably launch the series sometime within the next few weeks.
As we are approaching the launch date, many renders are circulating on the internet. Now, CAD-based renders of the Reno10 Pro, the middle child of the family, leak online. It definitely looks like the Reno10 phones will introduce a new rear design compared to their predecessors which landed in China last year.
OPPO Reno10 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal A New Design
According to the source of the renders, the Reno10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display with the centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The handset allegedly measures 163.2 x 74.2 x 7.9 mm (10.2 mm at the rear camera bump).
The bottom features a speaker grille and USB-C port. The right side seems to have both the power and volume buttons. Usually, OPPO placed the volume buttons on the left side. Maybe this time, the company is planning to change it.
However, the previous leaks have revealed that the Reno10 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. On the other hand, the Reno10 Pro+ will get a periscope zoom camera on its back. It will feature a 6.74-inch curved 1220×2712 120 Hz screen, a 50 MP main camera with Sony’s IMX890 sensor. It will also have a 4,700 mAh battery with 100W charging. The Pro+ model will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC at the helm with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
We will definitely get more details about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.
See Also: OPPO Find X6 Pro is the World’s Best Camera Phone with DxOMark