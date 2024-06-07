Oppo Reno12 F to Arrive in both 4G & 5G variants: Specs & Expected Price

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch the Reno12 F internationally, as per a credible source. The phone will arrive in two variants, one with 4G connectivity and the other with 5G. Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the phones have already been revealed.

The primary difference between the two devices is the chipset. The 4G variant will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the 5G variant will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300.

Moreover, both models will feature a 50 MP main camera equipped with an OmniVision OV50D sensor. Along with it, there will be an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP sensor, likely for depth or macro photography.

For selfie lovers, the Reno12 F will feature a 32 MP front camera with Sony’s IMX615 sensor, promising high-quality self-portraits. One fascinating design element is the LED ring around one of the rear cameras. However, it’s pertinent to mention here that it’s not certain whether both variants will include NFC or not.

Besides, rumors indicate that the launch price for the 4G version will be around $300. The Reno 12 F is expected to arrive in three colors, including green, orange, and gray.

The Oppo Reno 12 F is set to capture the attention of consumers looking for a versatile and stylish smartphone.

