Oppo Reno13 Gears Up for Global Launch as Certifications Roll In

Oppo launched its highly anticipated Reno13 series in China last month. Now, the company is gearing up for its international launch. There have been no official words regarding the launch date yet however, several certifications have been rolling in indicating an imminent launch. Oppo Reno13 recently earned certifications from authorities in Taiwan (NCC), India (BIS), Thailand (NBTC), and the FCC, so, it’s quite evident that Oppo is gearing up to make its mark in international markets.

Oppo Reno13 Global Launch Seems Imminent: Certifications Confirm Key Specs

According to the certifications, the international Reno13 will boast the same impressive 5,600 mAh battery as its Chinese counterpart. Moreover, it will support 80W wired charging for lightning-fast power-ups. The forthcoming international variant will feature dual cameras on the rear and will run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, ensuring a sleek and updated software experience.

On the connectivity front, the Reno13 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and GNSS, catering to users’ diverse needs. The supported 5G bands include n2/n5/n7/n12/n26/n38/n77 and n78 bands. These certifications reveal that the global variant of the Reno13 will likely remain identical to the Chinese model, which is not always the case with Oppo’s international releases. Oppo’s global variants usually feature slightly different specs but it doesn’t seem the case here. Anyhow, let’s wait and watch as the global launch of the Reno13 series is anticipated to be announced soon.

This device will appeal to a wide audience with its balanced blend of performance, charging speed, and sleek design. Stay tuned for official details!

