Oppo Reno13 Leaks Hint at iPhone-Inspired Design Ahead of Launch
The upcoming Oppo Reno13 series has been in the pipeline of rumor mill for the past few months. The highly anticipated series has created significant buzz especially after a set of leaked images revealed its iPhone-inspired design. Recently, some leaked photos surfaced on Chinese social media, showcasing Oppo’s latest offering with a strikingly similar look to Apple’s iconic iPhone – right down to its sleek build and camera layout. The Oppo Reno13 is anticipated to launch on November 25 in China. However, it is already shaping up to be a head-turner, with AI-powered features and powerful performance.
A Closer Look at the Oppo Reno13 Design
Reno13 series boasts a minimalist design and clean lines. The series has an uncanny resemblance to Apple’s iPhones. The series will include a vanilla model and the more feature-packed Reno13 Pro, promising high-end design alongside cutting-edge technology. According to recent leaks, the Reno13 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen, boasting a 1264×2780 resolution for crisp, vibrant visuals. Moreover, it will come with a robust 5,900 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring fast and efficient power-up times.
The Reno13 series will heavily integrate AI to improve the user experience. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC will power smartphones with top-tier performance, ready to handle multitasking and demanding apps seamlessly.
Talking about its camera setup, the series will boast an impressive camera setup. It will include a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom, enabling detailed shots even from afar. Moreover, the phone will have a high dust and water resistance rating – an increasingly famous feature in Chinese flagship smartphones. The Reno13 series will make its debut in China on November 25, with pre-reservations reportedly already open. Given the leaks and the buzz around its design and specifications, the Reno13 seems to be a significant release for Oppo, potentially drawing fans of both Android and iOS.
Check Out: Jazz International Roaming Made Easy: Activate with Just One Tap on the Simosa App
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!