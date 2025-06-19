Oppo Reno14 Series Set for Global Launch on July 1

oppo fans around the world have something exciting to look forward to. After launching the Reno14 series in China last month, oppo has now announced the global launch date. The global debut is scheduled for July 1, and it will take place during the OOO Music Festival in Malaysia at 6 PM local time.

This upcoming launch event will not just celebrate music but will also mark the arrival of oppo’s latest smartphones to markets outside China.

The oppo Reno14 series includes two main models, the Reno14 and Reno14 Pro. There have also been rumours about a third variant, the Reno14 F, but oppo hasn’t confirmed whether it will launch alongside the other two or at a later date.

If oppo follows its usual pattern, the global versions of these phones will likely carry the same specs as the Chinese models. However, we’ll have to wait until the official event to be completely sure.

Key Specs (Based on Chinese Models)

Assuming the specs remain unchanged, here’s what we might get:

The oppo Reno14 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. This chip offers smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The Reno14 Pro will come with the Dimensity 8450 processor. This is a more powerful chip. It is ideal for users who want better performance for multitasking, photography, and gaming.

oppo has not revealed global-specific features yet, but we will get official details in the coming days.

A Stylish and Powerful Mid-Range Lineup

The Reno series is known for its stylish design and camera-focused features. The Reno14 phones will continue this trend with improved imaging technology, sleek looks, and upgraded internals. From previous leaks and official info, we can expect large AMOLED displays, high refresh rates, and capable camera setups.

oppo often includes AI-powered tools and advanced photo editing features, making the Reno14 series a good choice for content creators and photography lovers.

Global Availability and Final Thoughts

The global launch in Malaysia is just the start. After July 1, the Reno14 series will roll out in other regions, including Europe and South Asia, in the following weeks. Pricing and exact availability will vary by market.

With the Reno14 and Reno14 Pro, oppo continues to compete in the premium mid-range segment. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these phones perform outside China.

Stay tuned for more updates after the official event. We’ll know soon whether the Reno14 F will also join the lineup or launch separately.

See Also: Honor Magic V5 Launch Date Confirmed for July 2: Here’s What to Expect