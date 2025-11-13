Oppo is preparing to introduce its new Reno15 series, which includes the Reno15 and Reno15 Pro, on November 17, 2025, in China. The company has been teasing the lineup for weeks, and fans around the world have been eager to know whether these new smartphones will reach international markets. Good news, the Oppo Reno15 Pro is officially headed for a global launch.

Oppo Reno15 Pro Confirmed for Global Launch – Will it be Available in Pakistan?

Recent certifications confirm that the phone will be available in several regions outside China, including the UAE, India, Pakistan, and Europe. The device carries the model number CPH2813 and also supports eSIM, which is becoming a standard feature in modern smartphones.

While Oppo’s standard Reno models sometimes remain exclusive to the Chinese market, the Reno15 Pro seems set to make a broader debut. This suggests Oppo wants to strengthen its international presence and bring its premium mid-range phones to more users worldwide.

Powerful Hardware and Large Display

According to reports, the Reno15 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch display, offering an immersive viewing experience ideal for streaming, gaming, and browsing. Under the hood, the device will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset, promising smooth multitasking and fast performance.

The phone will be available in multiple storage and memory configurations — 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB of internal storage. These options give users plenty of flexibility depending on their needs.

To keep things running longer, the Reno15 Pro will pack a 6,500 mAh battery, which is a big step up from previous models. Users can expect excellent battery life for heavy usage throughout the day. Fast charging support is also likely, a signature feature in Oppo’s lineup.

Software and Features

The Reno15 Pro will launch with Android 16 pre-installed, layered with Oppo’s ColorOS 16. This combination should offer smooth animations, smart features, and improved customization options.

Leaks also suggest that Oppo may include dust and water resistance, giving the phone a more durable design. While exact camera details haven’t been confirmed yet, the phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup, designed to deliver high-quality photos and videos.

Global Expectations

Oppo’s Reno series has gained popularity for combining elegant design with high-end specs at a reasonable price. With the Reno15 Pro set to go global, Oppo seems ready to compete more aggressively in international markets against brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.

As the official launch date approaches, fans can expect more teasers and detailed specifications to surface. For now, the global certification news makes it clear that the Oppo Reno15 Pro isn’t just staying in China. It is getting ready to make waves worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates after its November 17 unveiling.