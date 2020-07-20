OPPO Announces a new Exciting Price for OPPO Reno3 to double Eid Celebrations

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 20, 2020
OPPO Reno3 Price

OPPO has announced an amazing price for OPPO Reno3 to double the celebrations of Eid. The smartphone was previously available at PKR 59,999 and is now available at a new price of PKR 49,999.

This Eid is the perfect time to purchase the Reno3 as it sports the activity of selfie hole-punch display screen with a 44-megapixel major selfie camera that gives hands-on experience. The 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom allows the user to see further and see more. Crammed with 64MP Zoom Quad cam and sleek design, Reno3 is versatile and empowered to answer well to diverse shooting requirements in different festivities of Eid.

OPPO is renowned for providing good designs with interesting patterns on its mobile phones across ranges.  The OPPO Reno3 provides a well-rounded experience at an exciting price so that you can celebrate Eid fully.

SpecificationsOPPO Reno3
AppearanceWeight: 175 g
Height: 158.8 mm

Width: 73.4 mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

ScreenSize: 16.3cm (6.4”)Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen

Resolution: 2400 by 1080 pixels

Colors: 16.7 million colors

Screen Ratio: 91.5%

 

ColorAuroral Blue and Midnight Black
Camera

 

Rear Sensor: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP 
Front Sensor: 44MP + 2MP

 

Battery4025 mAh battery,
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Core Hardware

 

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB

(Expandable up to 256GB)

OSColorOS 7, based on Android 10

To book online visit: OPPO

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
