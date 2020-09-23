OPPO Reno4 Lite gains FCC Certification with these specs

Oppo Reno4 Lite is growing closer to a launch, as the FCC-the body that oversees all communications in the United States-has just approved the handset. The height, weight, and battery power of a phone with model number CPH2125 are listed and are similar to another Oppo phone that is already on the market-the Oppo F17 Pro.

The Reno4 Lite is now accredited by the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC), which includes some more information. In addition, in a Bluetooth SIG page, the Oppo Reno 4 Lite was also seen displaying a 6.43-inch HD+ screen, 4,000mAh battery, and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support.

This model number was first spotted in a US FCC listing in relation to the OPPO CPH2135 listing, but specs were not listed. The listing of Geekbench, however, sheds some light on what can be expected from this handset. The page references a ‘bengal‘ motherboard that is supposedly the Snapdragon 460 SoC for the cpu. 4 GB of RAM and Android 10 have been specified for this Oppo handset.

OPPO Reno4 Lite is likely to have four shooters camera-wise, with the main one featuring a 48 MP sensor, supported by an ultra-wide – angle cam of 8 Fps. The FCC mentions the battery and says 4,000 mAh, while the Oppo F17 Pro is officially classified as the standard 4,015 mAh capacity. The FCC certification hasalso shown that the Reno4 Lite (CPH2125) has a weight of 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm and 164 grams.