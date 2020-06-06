Finally, the wait is over. Right on schedule, OPPO has introduced the two smartphones of its Reno series. The latest members are the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro. We have already known much about the devices, thanks to the renders and leaks. OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro Launch with OLED displays, Snapdragon 765G chipsets and many other impressive specs. Let’s have a look at the specs of both models.

The company has put more focus on the cameras of the Pro version. The Reno4 Pro’s camera setup comes with OIS on the main 48MP shooter and a dedicated telephoto lens. Moreover, it has The Pro comes in at 6.5-inches screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it has a single punch hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera.

OPPO Reno4 and Reno4 Pro Launch with These Specs

On the other hand, the vanilla version comes with a 6.4-inch panel. Interestingly, it has come with a dual-camera setup at the front, unlike the Pro version. It has the same 32MP selfie cam alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

Moreover, the Reno4 comes a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the Pro version has 12MP ultrawide sensor and also comes with a 13MP telephoto module capable 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom.

Furthermore, both smartphones come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Reno4 will come in two memory variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The PRo version will also have two memory variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Both are 5G phones and boot ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the phones have 4,000 mAh battery with the support of 65W fast wired charging. The Reno4 will be available in blue, black and purple colours while the Pro will come in black, white, green and two special blue and red Reno Glow colours which feature a frosted glass design. Here are the pricing details of both models.

8/128GB configuration of Reno4 costs $422

8/256GB version of Reno4 costs $465

The Reno4 Pro’s 8/128GB trim costs $535

12/256GB variant of Reno4 Pro is available in $606

Currently, the phones are available in China and will go on sale starting from June 12. However, there are no words about international availability.