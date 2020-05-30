OPPO has announced that it will launch the Reno4 Pro on Friday, June 5. However, it will not be the only phone to launch. Reno4 will also launch along with it. We already knew that Reno4 will come in red and blue “Glow” models. However now, a new set of high-quality renders have revealed that the Reno4 Pro will have black and white colour options.

OPPO Reno4 Pro Renders Reveal Black and White Colour Options

Both are high-end devices and have some common specs. Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are 5G phones and will com with Snapdragon 765G chipset. They will have punch-hole for the selfie camera and curved-edge displays. The Pro model will have a dual selfie camera setup including 32+2MP cameras. Whereas the vanilla variant will feature a single 32MP selfie shooter. Anyways, both phone will have triple rear- camera setup.

The back camera setup of Reno4 Pro will include a 48MP main camera along with 12MP and 13MP cameras. On the other hand, the Reno4 will have a 48MP main camera, 8MP and 2MP cameras. The leaks have revealed that the Pro will be a bigger phone having a 6.55-inch screen with dual-curves. However, the Reno4 will have a 6.43-inch display and 3.5d glass on the screen.

One other prominent feature of the phones is their battery. Both phones will have 4,000 mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support. The vanilla version will have 8GB + 128GB of memory. However, the Pro version will come with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Overall, the leaked specs are quite inspiring. I really liked the specs offered if the rumours are true. But surely we will get more authentic information on Friday. Till then stay tuned.

