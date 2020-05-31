We already knew that OPPO is going to reveal the Reno4 series including the vanilla Reno4 and Reno4 Pro. The launch event is scheduled for June 5. Thanks to the renders and listings, we have got the necessary information regarding the devices. Now ahead of launch we are getting more information about the upcoming devices. Now, OPPO Reno4 new Render Reveals Dual Selfie Cameras. The detailed render has revealed all the key specs of both phones.

OPPO Reno4 Render Reveals Dual Selfie Cameras

The new render has revealed that the Reno4 will come with a dual selfie camera setup. The front camera setup will include a 32MP main module, alongside the 2MP camera. On the other hand, the Pro version will only get a single 32MP unit on the front which is quite unrealistic for me. Usually, the PRo version will get the advanced features as compared to the vanilla version. Anyways, both smartphones will come with a 48MP main module. The Reno4 will have 8MP and 2MP secondary modules. While, the Pro will have OIS on this camera, along with 12MP and 13MP cameras.

Furthermore, the Pro version will have a 6.55-inch dual-curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Reno4 will have a 6.43-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D glass finish. Moreover, both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. They will feature a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, we will see 8GB + 128GB of memory version in Reno4. Whereas, the Pro will be configurable with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As far as its price is concerned, the Reno4 will cost around $420. But this is just a rough estimation. We will get more authentic information regarding the phone on Friday.