The coming week is going to be more excited as a number of devices are coming. OPPO is all ready to launch the Reno4 SE on September 21. OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme, has also set an event on the same date to launch the C17 and Narzo 20 series. It is not clear whether the company will held a separate event or will launch the Reno4 SE alongside the Realme phones.

OPPO Reno4 SE is Coming on September 21 with 65W Charging

If we talk about the Reno4 SE, it looks a lot like the F17 Pro. However, there are some differences in the specs for sure. First of all, the coming phone will have three cameras in a square setup with an LED flash in the fourth circle.

Moreover, the phone has already appeared on the company website. One of the promising features of the phone is its fast charging capability. The coming phone will support 65W charging and have an OLED panel with a single punch hole in the upper left corner. Also, it will have 4,300 mAh battery. It will split into two 2,150 mAh cells to enable the fast charging speeds.

If we talk about its design, it will have a power key on the right side of the phone. On the left side, there is the volume rocker. A 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, and a speaker grille are on the bottom.

Furthermore, the phone will come with 8GB RAM and two storage options – 128/256 GB. So, there will be two variants of the phone – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. Also, the phone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 720 5G. So, it will be a 5G phone.

We will get more information about its availability and pricing in the launch event. Till then stay tuned for more updates.