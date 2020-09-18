OPPO Reno4 Series Available Now in Pakistan Allowing Users to Sense the Infinite You

The recently launched OPPO Reno4 series is now available in the market and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.  OPPO Reno4 8GB, and 128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999 and Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 256GB is available for PKR 84,999.

The Reno4 with its aesthetically trendy and slim design comes with innovative imaging features, AI-enhanced smart sensor, and 30W VOOC 4.0 with Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G SoC allowing people to unlock the best you.

The Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz borderless sense screen with a 3D curved display, 60W SuperVOOC 2.0, premium thin design, and innovative imaging features allowing users to be a pro is their daily routine.

SpecificationsOPPO Reno4OPPO Reno4 Pro
AppearanceWeight: Approx. 165gWeight: Approx. 161g
Height: 160.3mm

Width:  73.9mm

Thickness: 7.7mm

Height:  160.2mm
Width: 73.2mmThickness: 7.7mm
ScreenSize: 16.34cm/6.4” (diagonal)
Resolution: 2400*1080 pixels (FHD+)
Screen Ratio: 90.7%Refresh Rate: 60Hz		Size: 16.6cm/6.5” (diagonal)

Touchscreen: up to180Hz（90Hz fresh rate Resolution:  2400*1080
Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours
Screen
Ratio: 92.01%

 

ColorStarry Night and Silky WhiteGalactic Blue and Space Black
Camera

 

Rear Sensor: 48MPRear Sensor: 48MP
Front Sensor: 32MPFront Sensor: 32MP
Battery4015mAh4000mAh
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Core Hardware

 

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB

 RAM: 8GB

ROM:256B

OSColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

The brand is giving away an amazing gift box to the first few lucky winners to book the Reno4 series online on OPPO’s official website.

