Oppo’s Reno 5 series will soon be launched globally. Reno5 4G is the first device of the series that will hit the global market followed by others. Soon, the Reno5 4G will launch in Indonesia as the device has been certified in the country. Yesterday, the Chinese manufacturer also made the official announcement.

In Indonesia, the Oppo Reno5 4G will hit the market on January 12 while in Vietnam, it will launch on December 30. Based on Oppo’s typical release calendar, we can assume that its next stop will be Pakistan or India.

Oppo Reno5 4G May Soon Come to Pakistan after its Global Launch

However, we can see on social media platforms that the Reno5 4G has already been leaked. An Indonesian YouTuber-Nextgen Grid recently published a hands-on tour of the device. The @Sudhanshu1414- the Twitter phone leaker also shared the specification sheet.

In the Oppo Reno 5 4G, the manufacturer has replaced the unsightly pill-shaped hole in the screen with a less intrusive, solitary hole-punch. The chin of the phone has also been shrunken. The upcoming phone is coming with some upgrades including fast charging, a higher screen refresh rate, and better cameras. Oppo Reno 5 4G features a 6.43 screen with 1080P OLED that produces a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In the upcoming phone, the standard lens will have a larger, higher-res image sensor and will have a 64MP with 1/1.73” sensor. The aperture size is f/1.7. With the new sensor, you can expect better details in your Reno5 4G photos.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G microchip for smooth performance. The power house is fueled by 4310 mAh battery, and it now charges over 50W instead of 30W. Oppo Reno5 4G will run on Android11 out of the box. The internal storage of the phone is 8GB and 128GB. The expected price of the phone is around Rs. 70,000/.

