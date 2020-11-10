



Yesterday, the TENAA listing has revealed most of the specs of OPPO’s upcoming Reno5 5G. However now, the phone has appeared on 3C’s database bearing the PEGM00 and PEGT00 model numbers. OPPO Reno5 5G with 65W Charger Confirmed by 3C Certification. The last year’s Reno4 5G model has also come with 65W charging.

The coming phone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery. Also, it will have a 6.43-inch OLED display and a 64MP primary camera. The rumours have also revealed that the phone will come with the upcoming Snapdragon 775G chipset at the helm.

Moving forward we will see Android 11 out of the box. The back cameras will include a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras. As far as the launch of the phone is concerned, it will land between December and January in China. Moreover, the phone will be available in four colours, Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red.

Appearing of the phone on the listing hints that the launch of the phone is quite imminent. Anyways, we will get more information in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

