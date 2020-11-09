



Last week, OPPO has certified a smartphone on TENAA with the model numbers PEGM00 and PEGT00. Now, OPPO Reno5 5G Shines on TENAA with full specs sheet. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the coming phone.

First of all, the phone will come with a 6.43” OLED screen. Also, it will come with a quad-camera setup including a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,300 mAh battery. Also, the phone will come with 65W fast charging support.

Additionally, the phone will come with Android 11 out of the box. It will be the first phone with the latest Android OS. Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. Hopefully, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

However, it is not clear yet what will be the name of the phone. Whether it will be a Pro or non-Pro versions, we will get more information in the coming weeks. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

