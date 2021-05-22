Oppo Reno5 A is Now Official with Snapdragon 765G SoC
The Reno series from OPPO keeps on growing and the latest member is the Reno5 A. The phone has just launched in Japan. It shares quite a few similarities to the Reno5 5G, with some display changes and lighter battery capacity and slower charging speeds. Let’s have a look at the key specs.
First of all, the phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p+ resolution. Additionally, the phone has launched with a 16MP selfie camera instead of the 32MP on the Reno5 5G.
Furthermore, the phone has a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data. The Reno5 A has launched with the fingerprint reader on the back instead of the under-display on the Reno5 5G.
Anyways, the phone has come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging which a big decrease from the 65W charging on the Reno5 5G. Also, the phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Reno5 A comes with Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. The whole package is IP68 water/dust resistant.
The Reno5 A comes in two colour options – black and blue. Pricing and availability details are not disclosed yet. Also, it is not clear yet whether the model will be available outside Japan or not.
