The Reno series from OPPO keeps on growing and the latest member is the Reno5 A. The phone has just launched in Japan. It shares quite a few similarities to the Reno5 5G, with some display changes and lighter battery capacity and slower charging speeds. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Oppo Reno5 A is Now Official with Snapdragon 765G SoC

First of all, the phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p+ resolution. Additionally, the phone has launched with a 16MP selfie camera instead of the 32MP on the Reno5 5G.

Furthermore, the phone has a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules for macro shots and depth data. The Reno5 A has launched with the fingerprint reader on the back instead of the under-display on the Reno5 5G.

Anyways, the phone has come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging which a big decrease from the 65W charging on the Reno5 5G. Also, the phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Reno5 A comes with Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. The whole package is IP68 water/dust resistant.

The Reno5 A comes in two colour options – black and blue. Pricing and availability details are not disclosed yet. Also, it is not clear yet whether the model will be available outside Japan or not.

