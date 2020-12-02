OPPO’s upcoming Reno5 series is in news from quite some time. We did not know the launch date of the series earlier. However now, OPPO has finally announced the launch date of the Reno5 series. OPPO Reno5 Launch Date is Set to be December 10. The company has posted a nine-second video teaser on Weibo with the caption “Diamond Glow series will debut on December 10″.

OPPO Reno5 Launch Date is Set to be December 10

First of all, OPPO Reno5 lineup will include three phones – vanilla, Pro and Pro+. The vanilla Reno5 will land with a Snapdragon 765G, a Reno5 Pro with Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and a Reno5 Pro+ with Snapdragon 865.

All Reno5 models have appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications. Just recently, two phones with model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 got TENAA certified. These are said to be two versions of the Reno5 Pro 5G. However now, it is confirmed that these are indeed different variants of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G as both have been HDR10+ certified.

TENAA listing has also revealed that the coming phone will feature a 6.55″ FullHD+ screen. Moreover, it will pack a 4,250 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Furthermore, the phone has also shined on Geekbench with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Also, it will have 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will Android 11 out of the box which may have ColorOS 11 on top.

We will surely get more information about phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Moniker Confirmed Ahead of Launch