OPPO has announced the Reno5 series earlier this month. However, the company has not announced the Reno5 Pro+ then. The company is having an event to on December 24 to launch the phone. However today, OPPO reveals some more information about Reno5 Pro+ on its official Weibo page.

The Reno5 Pro+ is officially confirmed to pack Sony’s all-new IMX766 sensor. It will be the company’s first phone to some with this specific sensor. The company will launch the phone with the main 50MP shooter along with a 16MP ultrawide snapper, a 13MP telephoto module and a 2MP depth sensor.

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ Confirmed to Come with 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensor

See Also: Oppo Reno 5 4G Soon to Land in Pakistan

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal much information about the phone yet. Surely, it will unveil all details on the launch date. But thanks to TENAA listing, we know that the phone will feature a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will come with the powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Additionally, the phone will have two memory and two storage options. It will have 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Let’s see whether there will be two storage options or we will see more combinations. Furthermore, the phone will run ColorOS 11 on top of Android 11. Reno5 Pro+ will feature a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. The device will also sport an exclusive textured back with Reno glow branding.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Realme Q2 Pro is Now Available in Two More Colours