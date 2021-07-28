OPPO has launched the Reno6 5G in May. Now, the company has unveiled its 4G version. OPPO Reno6 4G is not just a 4G variant of the Reno6 5G since the two phones have different designs and specs sheets. The newly launched phone has come with some curvature as compared to its 5G sibling. Moreover, Reno6 4G’s rear panel is made with the Reno Glow design process. The Reno6 4G is also thicker at 7.8mm, but lighter at 173 grams.

OPPO Reno6 4G is Now Official with Snapdragon 720G

The phone is power by the Snapdragon 720G chip. Also, it runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The battery on the Reno6 4G is larger by 10mAh, but the charging speed is down from 65W to 50W. At the back, the phone has now been added with another camera. The back camera setup includes a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro unit and a 2MP monochrome camera. At the front, the phone has an upgraded 44MP camera.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.4″ 90Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner underneath. The rest of the Reno6 4G’s highlights include 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC.

The phone is available in Aurora and Stellar Black colours. The phone is currently available in Indonesia for purchase. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

