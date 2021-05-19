OPPO is having an event on May 22 to announce the Reno 6 series. The previous reports and listing have confirmed that the series will include three smartphones, but it looks like there will be at least another model. An OPPO Reno6 Z 5G (CPH2237) is now certified by Malaysia’s SIRIM.

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G to Launch Alongside the Reno 6-series Smartphones

The previous 4 Z phone was a rebranded Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, but it is unknown whether the 5 Z has a twin. According to the reports, it would be different from the OPPO Reno6. The recent TENAA listing has revealed that the vanilla version will come with a 6.43” display and a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Then there are the OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+. The Pro model, CPH2247, showed up on SIRIM as well and more recently at the NBTC, its full name is listed as the “Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G”.

Anyhow, the Pro model will come with a Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 6.55” 1080p+ display. It will have a 64MP main camera along with an 8MP and a pair of 2MP cameras. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC charging. On the other hand, the Pro+ version will offer a Snapdragon 870 instead and a much-improved camera setup: 50 MP main, 16 MP ultra-wide, 13 MP tele and 2 MP depth.

We will surely get more information about the series in the coming days.

