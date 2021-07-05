OPPO Reno6 Z 5G Will Officially Make Debut on 21st July

The release date of OPPO Reno6 Z has unveiled. The phone will officially be released in Thailand on 21st July at 5:30 pm (local time). The phone is now available on the website of OPPO Thailand.

The OPPO Thailand phone list shows that 64-megapixel main camera are being used in triple camera setup. The smartphone has photography features such as bokeh flare portrait and video enhancement in portraits.

Also Read: Pakistan Post establishes an Amazon Facilitation Center

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G Specifications:

As per reports the phone will come with a magnificent 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2.400-pixel resolution that will light up the content. In addition, a ratio of 20:9 is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience whether playing games or watching films.

The MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) will support 5G connectivity. The mobile will support a faster and lag-free performance while watching videos, playing intense graphics games, or browsing the web as it is said to be equipped with a strong Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor. The device will come with 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. The source confirms that two colour options will be available in Oppo Reno6 Z.

The Reno6 Z 5G will be equipped with a fingerprint scanner under the display and will have 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A primary 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter may appear to be part of the back camera setup. A 32-megapixel front camera will available for selfies. A 4,310mAh battery is expected to power it.

The dimensions of the Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G are speculated to be 159.1 mm x 73.4 mm x 7.9 mm; and it might weigh approximately 172 grams. Furthermore, its price and debut date in the global market is still unknown.

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G Full Specifications:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced Exp. announcement 2021, July 21 Status Confirmed

PLATFORM OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, (wide) Features HDR Video [email protected]

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4310 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W

You may be also interested in: Samsung “Galaxy Unpacked” Event Planned for August 11, 2021



