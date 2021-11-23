OPPO today confirmed that the Reno7 series is arriving on November 25 in China. Also, it will be the world’s first to feature Sony’s IMX709 sensor. And while the company didn’t reveal if it will be used on the rear or front camera. But the rumours suggest that it will be on selfie shooter.

OPPO Reno7 Series Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX709 Sensor

OPPO also posted a short clip on Weibo, teasing the sensor’s low-light capabilities. You can watch it below.

The OPPO Reno7 series consists of three smartphones – Reno7, Reno7 SE, and Reno7 Pro. There’s no Pro+ version this time. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phones.

OPPO Reno7 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. It will have a 6.55-inches HDR10+ AMOLED screen. It will come with three storage options- 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB. The phone will feature a triple camera setup at the back including a 64MP main camera along with a 16MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor.

Similarly OPPO Reno7 Pro will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G chipset. It will also feature the 6.55-inches HDR10+ AMOLED screen. It will come with two storage options- 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB. At the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup but with a different configuration. It will have a 50MP main camera along with 13MP telephoto and a 64MP ultrawide camera.

Last but not the least, OPPO Reno7 SE will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It will have a slightly smaller screen as compared to its siblings. It will have a 6.43 inches AMOLED display. It will come with a single memory variant which is 8/128 GB. It will also have a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP main, 2MP depth and 8MP ultrawide camera.

All these three models will have a 32MP selfie camera and Android 11 out of the box. Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phones in the coming days. So stay tuned.

Check Also: MediaTek Dimensity 2000 tipped to Power Flagships from OPPO, Xiaomi & others