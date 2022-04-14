OPPO Reno8 Series to Use a Combination of Chipsets

The rumor has it that OPPO will be using two different chipsets in their upcoming flagship OPPO Reno8 series i.e. a combination of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and high-end Dimensity chips the MariSilicon X ISP.

According to the leakster the model PGAM10 of the Reno8 series will have a 6.5-inch OLED with 120 Hz display. Furthermore it will also have an in-display fingerprint reader. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is rumored to feature four Cortex-A710 and four A510 cores, skipping the fast-but-hot X2 core of the 8 Gen 1. It will also feature a last-gen GPU, an Adreno 662 (the 8 Gen 1 uses the Adreno 730).

The battery capacity is said to be 4,500 mAh with 80W charging tech. In the camera department it will have a triple-lens module with 50MP (IMX766) as the main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide an a 2 MP module along with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Now the question is in the other models of OPPO Reno8 series which MediaTek chipset will be used? We do not have any definite news about it but it is assumed that Dimensity 8000/8100 is the most likable chipset to be used. The Dimensity 8000/8100 is closest to Snapdragon. The Dimensity uses the A78 and A55 cores and a new Mali-G610 GPU. Then we have Dimensity 9000, which is also a likable option. Now the Dimensity 9000 has the full flagship combo of X2, A710 and A510, plus a higher end Mali-G710.

As per the rumors the Reno8 series is expected to be launched next month. This means that the PGAM10 could become one of the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The Reno8 series rumored specs are great. We will get more leaks and reports about the device as the launch date will draw closer. So stay tuned.

