Oppo Reno9 Will Boast Snapdragon 778G & 12GB RAM

Oppo has been committed to technology and product innovation, creating a more comprehensive and immersive user experience. The brand is continuously working towards technological evolution from zero to one and considers technological innovation as a way to expand imagination while providing a wide range of high-end features to its consumers. The Chinese smartphone maker is expanding its family by introducing new phones to the market. The Oppo Reno9 has been in the pipeline of rumors for many weeks. The smartphone was spotted in the wild yesterday, and the exciting part of the news is that today we got to hear more about its specs.

Oppo Reno9 Specs & Features

According to a leakster, the new phone will have a 64MP main camera on its back. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX709 sensor. This sensor will be carried over from the Reno8 series.

The Oppo Reno9 is tipped to come with a 6.7” OLED and120Hz refresh rate. Together with that, it will have a 1080p resolution. The panel of the upcoming handset will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and a single punch hole. A sensor on the back was also revealed. It is actually Omnivision OV64B that is being used in the Oppo Reno7 5G model, as well as a number of other Oppo Phones, including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the Realme 9 Pro.

Snapdragon 778G chipset will power Reno9. It will come with 12GB RAM. In addition to that, the handset will have a battery of 4,500mAh capacity and 67W charging support, which would be a downgrade since the Reno8 had 80W. Moreover, the Reno9 will allegedly implement a new universal standard to boost compatibility.

The Pro+ and the regular Pro models are tipped to debut in China next month. However, the vanilla model will take a bit longer to go official. There had been no official words regarding their launch yet. So, stay tuned for more updates.