As the MWC has been cancelled due to the ongoing issue of Corona virus, so many mobile manufacturers have rescheduled the launch events of their upcoming phones and Oppo is one of them. Oppo was also planning to unveil the Find X2 series at MWC which was scheduled for tomorrow, February 22. But with the cancellation of the conference in Barcelona, Oppo has announced that it has postpone the launch of the phone.

Oppo Reschedules the Launch of Find X2

Well thanks to the leaks that have reveled that Oppo Find X2 will arrive on March 6 along with Oppo’s new smartwatch. The Oppo Find X2 lineup will be running on Snapdragon 865 chipset and will have a QHD+ display which is also known as 2K for some reason.

It is to e expected that the device will come with a 6.5” AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass 6 on top in Vietnam. The internal storage of the phone will be 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The power house of the phone will be fueled by 4,065 mAh of charge.

The camera section of the phone have a 48 MP shooter paired with latest sensor of Sony that allows for omnidirectional focusing technology. So it is giving you as fast and better as current Dual Pixel technology. It is to be expected that we will get to see two devices – Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro, but at this stage we don’t know the exact difference between two versions.

