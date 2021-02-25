The Oppo rollable smartphone X 2021 was officially unveiled first time at the Inno day Conference 2020. The rollable smartphone made appearances online in hands-on experiments videos and now Oppo discloses more information about the OPPO X 2021 rollable smartphone.

The company discussed at the latest MWC Shanghai 2021 ongoing event, how the rollable screen works as well as a technique used in its display expansion from 6.7 to 7.4 inches.

Oppo Reveals the “OPPO X 2021” Rollable Smartphone Concept in a Video

Two rolling motors control the rolling screen, generating a continuous power to retract and extended rollable display. These motors are fitted with gears to connect the Warp Track laminate. The monitor rolls over the 6.8 mm diameter central axis. According to Oppo, the OLED display can expand and unroll back in its original shape without a crease, although retaining the amazing thickness.

Please check the short video for more clarity:

The screen is supported by the 2-in-1 panel support technology. It made of metal belts that mesh together to allow each panel to slide across while the roll motors adjust the phone size according. This also supports the display with zero segment gap, maintaining a smooth look.

Warp Track laminate (built with high-strength steel) has used for easy roll-in and roll-out design. It measures only 0.1 mm thinnest, though looks strong enough to hold the panel. The laminate is fitted with a linear surface pattern. This also increases the display’s durability.

According to Oppo, in comparison with other folding phones, this form factor is more durable and strong. The company didn’t reveal the smartphone’s official launch date yet, users need to wait more to grab the new smartphone in hands.

